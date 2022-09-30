Bakcell continues to support families of martyrs and war veterans

Bakcell has completed its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Project aimed at increasing the education and employment opportunities for women from families of martyrs and war veterans.

A total of 16 women have taken part in this project, implemented through 2021-2022. On the initial stage, the participants have attended seminars and practical trainings on such topics as motivation, goal setting, development of soft skills, CV composition, networking and etc.

During the next stage of the project, in the course of 7 months, women were able to participate in such courses as English language, Russian language, Computer science, setting up and managing a small business and accounting.

Project beneficiaries were provided with option to continue education, proceed with professional training or explore employment opportunities, based on their own preference.

Providing attention and care to children who suffered from war as well as family members of martyrs and war veterans is one of the main directions of the CSR program of Bakcell. The company implements a range of projects in this regard.