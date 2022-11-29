Baku hosts forum on green energy organized by Caspian Hydrogen Development Group (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Baku hosted a forum on "Green Hydrogen and Renewable Energy" organized by the Caspian Hydrogen Development Group on Tuesday, Trend reports.

Issues, such as the transition to clean energy through sustainable development projects, the production of wind energy and clean hydrogen, as well as the progress in the implementation of the wind farm project in Garadagh were discussed.

According to the chairman of the Caspian Hydrogen Development Group, Teymur Abbasov, although Azerbaijan has historically been a producer of oil and gas, the country has great potential for producing green energy as well.

He stressed that Azerbaijan has joined a number of global initiatives to reduce emissions into the atmosphere.

In particular, the speakers noted the importance of the production of "green" hydrogen. Green energy projects to help cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2050.