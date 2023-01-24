Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency talks joint projects with FAO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency (FSA) and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) implement a number of joint projects in the field of food safety, Head of the FSA Administration Elkhan Mikayilov said during a regional seminar on the FAO activities in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to Mikayilov, Azerbaijan is closely cooperating in this direction with the Turkish office of FAO.

"FAO supports our country in matters of standardization, which is necessary for import-export operations. Moreover, we conduct joint pest control, develop joint laboratories and implement a number of other projects," he said.

Besides, he noted that the agency, in cooperation with FAO, created the relevant legislation, which enabled to develop the food safety base of Azerbaijan in accordance with international standards.

