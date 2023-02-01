Azerbaijan completes establishment of agricultural parks' registry

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 1 February 2023 14:26 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijan has finished the establishment of the agricultural parks' registry, Chairman of the Agency's Executive Board Elshad Nuriyev said at a press conference on the 2022 results, Trend reports.

"From now on, agricultural complexes using advanced technology will be allowed to obtain the status of an agricultural park. On the plus side, well-functioning agricultural parks will be able to receive short-term loans for relevant infrastructure support from the state. Therefore, sustainable and efficient agricultural industries will be supported, while those who aren't will not be able to get the status of an agricultural park," he noted.

