Veyseloglu Group of Companies Honoured in Deloitte’s Prestigious Business Contest (PHOTO)

Veyseloglu Group of Companies (VGC) has been unveiled as one of the winners of Best Managed Companies competition organised by Deloitte. This is the second award as VGC was among the winners last year as well.

Best Managed Companies is a leading business awards programme, recognising excellence in Azerbaijani-owned companies. The contest was supported by Pasha Bank, Azerbaijan State Economic University, British Business Group and the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITV).

The competition distinguishes successful private companies for how well they run, what they've achieved, the contributions they make – and the people who make it all possible. Veyseloglu Group of Companies takes pride in the fact that its efforts to build a transparent corporate governance system, as well as effective business processes, have been recognised by the independent jury and the wider business community.

Veyseloglu Group of Companies is a multi-faceted business that encompasses various spheres of the FMCG sector. VGC is inspired by who they are and where they’ve come from to build a company that fuels economic growth and generates value for the communities.