Azerbaijan, Brazil observe positive dynamics in trade turnover growth - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Brazil over the first 6 months of 2023 increased by 27 percent year-on-year, said Ambassador of Brazil to Azerbaijan Manuel Adalberto Carlos Montenegro Lopez da Cruz at an event dedicated to Brazil's Independence Day, Trend reports.

“According to official data, our bilateral trade in the first half of 2023 increased by 27 percent compared to the same period in 2022, confirming the upward trend. Compared with 2020, our bilateral trade volume in 2021 more than doubled. Brazil at that time was the largest importer of Azerbaijani fertilizers,” he said.

The official noted that the constant development of mutually beneficial partnership is one of the priority issues on the common agenda of Azerbaijan and Brazil.

It was also said that convening an intergovernmental working group on trade and investment will broad opportunities for bilateral economic cooperation.

According to the ambassador, Brazil continues to remain among the ten largest trading partners of Azerbaijan in Latin America.

He also noted that a presentation of a bilateral agreement on cooperation in the field of space science and technology is expected in October.