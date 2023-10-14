Azerbaijan ranks with high-income countries thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's successful strategic course - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Azerbaijan ranks with countries with a high average income level thanks to successful strategic course of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

“The non-oil and gas economy over the past period has grown by $4 billion, to $41 billion. Added value has grown by 4.7 times in the non-oil and gas industry, up to 19 times in tourism, up to 23 times in information and communications, up to five times in transport sector. In 2022, exports of non-oil and gas products increased by 12 times compared to 2002 and for the first time since independence exceeded $3 billion,” he noted.

A conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic, is taking place in Baku today under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev.

The conference is dedicated to the activities of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.