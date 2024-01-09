Azerbaijan and UAE sign agreements strengthening their energy partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed four documents on cooperation in the field of energy, Trend reports.

The two countries signed:

- "Memorandum of Understanding on Investment Cooperation on Electricity Transmission Projects between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Investment of the United Arab Emirates",

- "Framework agreement on strategic cooperation on enhancing the use of renewable and clean energy potential in Azerbaijan and enabling green energy export operations",

- "Calendar of events for the Implementation of 1 GW of Onshore Solar and Wind Projects in Azerbaijan"

- "Strategic cooperation agreement between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR)

The Memorandum of Understanding envisages the establishment of a framework for investment cooperation, especially in transmission projects, grid development, and the exchange of technical expertise and experience in the energy sector.

In addition to the 2 GW onshore solar power, 2 GW wind power, and 6 GW offshore wind power projects, the strategic cooperation document includes rooftop solar, green hydrogen, green ammonia, synthetic methane, sustainable aviation fuel production, and green energy export projects, as well as exploring investment opportunities.

The calendar of events for the implementation of 1 GW of onshore solar and wind energy projects in Azerbaijan reflects measures for the realization of two solar and one wind energy project for 2024–2027.

