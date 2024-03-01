Southern Gas Corridor - prime example of solidarity and cooperation, Bulgaria's minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The Southern Gas Corridor stands out as a prime example of solidarity and cooperation, Bulgaria's Deputy Minister of Energy Iva Petrova said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held today in Baku.

"The Southern Gas Corridor stands out as a prime example of the solidarity and cooperation that arise from dependable partnerships and shared responsibility," she said.

Minister Petrova pointed out that achieving energy transition is not possible without ensuring both national and international energy security. "This foundation should be built on robust regional solidarity and collaboration within the realms of green energy corridors," she added.

The 10th meeting of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor was held on March 1, 2023. This meeting encompassed discussions on the expansion of the SGC and the inclusion of new participating countries, as well as initiatives related to green energy projects. A dedicated session will address these green energy projects alongside the negotiation of significant agreements.

Since December 2020, the Southern Gas Corridor has operated at full capacity, delivering gas to Italy (over nine billion cubic meters per year), Greece, and Bulgaria (one billion cubic meters per year each).