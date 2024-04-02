Coursera educational program to become available in Azerbaijani language

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The Coursera educational program is planned to be translated into Azerbaijani language, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Fariz Jafarov said during the closing ceremony of the IT Hub Azerbaijan project, Trend reports.

He reminded that the 4IR Academy project was launched by the C4IR last year.

"This initiative offers a platform for 10,000 people who want to improve their skills in IV Industrial Revolution technologies, including artificial intelligence, data analytics, blockchain, cloud technologies, programming languages, and other areas," the official stressed.

Meanwhile, by cooperating with more than 275 top universities and companies, Coursera provides flexible, inexpensive, and pertinent online training to people and organizations all over the world. It offers a wide range of training opportunities, including ready-to-work certificates and degree programs, in addition to practical projects and courses.

