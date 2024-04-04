Caspian Sea's eco protection is littoral countries' national policy - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Issues of environmental protection of the Caspian Sea and efficient utilization of natural resources rank among the priority areas of the national policies of the Caspian countries, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Umayra Taghiyeva said, Trend reports.

Taghiyeva made the remark at the five-party meeting of the prosecutor generals of the Caspian states held in Baku.

"The Caspian Sea is a one-of-a-kind body of water on our globe, known for its abundant natural riches that are of global significance and value to the people of the coastline states. The Caspian region is currently dealing with a number of problems caused by unsolved environmental issues.



In addition to anthropogenic influences such as loss of biological resources and marine pollution, long-term sea level decline caused by climate change leads to degradation of marine ecosystems," she noted.

The event is also attended by Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, senior officials of the Prosecutor General's Offices of Azerbaijan and other Caspian countries, and some other high-ranking officials.

