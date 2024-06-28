Azerbaijan announces relocation of families to liberated Sugovushan in October 2024 (UPDATE)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 28. A total of 190 families are planned to be resettled in Sugovushan village in the Aghdara district, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the City of Khankendi, Khojaly, and Aghdara Districts, Elchin Yusubov said during the event "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let's Revive Karabakh Together" in Shusha today, Trend reports.

“In subsequent years, this number will be increased many times over. Besides, 20 families have already been resettled in the Aghdara district's Talish village. The settlement of the liberated territories is being carried out at an accelerated pace,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the event focuses on providing businesspeople with investment opportunities and commercial prospects in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic zones, as well as a discussion of the public-private partnership model.

Additionally, the event is featuring panel discussions on the benefits and preferences applied in the liberated territories, other measures of state support, and the role of entrepreneurs in the restoration and economic reintegration of these territories.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel