Azerbaijan shares satellite images of liberated Kalbajar district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos OJSC has issued satellite images of the Kalbajar district, Trend reports on Nov.25.

As reported, the images were taken using the Azersky satellite after the district’s liberation from the Armenian occupation.

During the occupation, Armenians destroyed numerous local historical and cultural monuments, museums, the Istisu sanatorium, and other important facilities. Besides, the monastic complexes ‘Khudavang’ and ‘Ganjasar’ on the territory of the district, which is the architectural heritage of the medieval Azerbaijani state Caucasian Albania, were also subjected to the Armenian aggression.

In accordance with the trilateral statement signed by the Azerbaijani president, the Russian president, and the Armenian prime minister, units of the Azerbaijani army entered the Kalbajar district on November 25.

The district was kept under the occupation of the Armenian Armed Forces since April 3, 1993.

In 2020, the military confrontation between the occupying Armenian forces and Azerbaijan has intensified. Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Further, the Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.