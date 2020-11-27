France-24 TV channel broadcasts reportage about liberated Fuzuli district of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

France-24 TV channel broadcasted the reportage about the Fuzuli district of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

Journalists of the France-24 TV channel entered Fuzuli, which is one of the seven districts surrounding Karabakh.

The landscape is gloomy, dull - the consequences of the war. Here is an empty tank, and this is an abandoned barracks, and along the way - hulls of tanks, some of them depict Armenian crosses.

“Here are traces of battles everywhere - remnants of military equipment, sometimes single ones - like this tank, and sometimes dozens. The Armenians, having seized this area, didn’t live in it, but used it as a buffer zone,” the

“However, before the First Karabakh war, which took place 30 years ago, more than 100,000 Azerbaijanis lived in Fuzuli. The authorities arranged for our meeting with some of them - internally displaced persons who had returned here for the first time after long years of occupation. This man has made it to what was once his home,” the journalist said.

The internally displaced person Hafiz Takhirov noted that he reached this place, but cannot go further, as it is, no doubt, dangerous.

“Maybe those who destroyed our houses left bombs there, I don't know,” said Takhirov.

Azerbaijani teacher Ramila Mammadova, who is also a forced migrant from Fuzuli, noted that her father's house was here, but now there is nothing here.

“I would tell my children about everything that the Armenian barbarians did, but this is no longer required, they already know everything. We will never forget this,” she said.

The journalist noted that the military victory of Baku made it possible to return these lands.

“During the period of the Armenian occupation, the central city turned into a ghost town. Since then, nature has taken over here. It takes time for the city to be habitable again; it takes time for the fear of Ramila Mammadova to subside,” said the journalist.