Azerbaijani MP elected PACE VP

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.22

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) elected its Vice-Presidents at the opening of its Winter plenary Session on Jan.22.

The following are the new vice presidents of the PACE : Samad Seyidov (Azerbaijan), Werner Amon (Austria), Volodymyr Ariev (Ukraine)Wlodzimierz Bernacki (Poland), L’ubos Blaha (Slovak Republic), Rosa Bjork Brynjólfsdóttir (Iceland), Titus Corlatean (Romania), Sir Roger Gale (United Kingdom), Jonas Gunnarsson (Sweden), Alfred Heer (Switzerland), Akif Çagatay Kiliç (Turkey), Stella Kyriakides (Cyprus), Ana Catarina Mendes (Portugal) Marianne Mikko (Estonia), Andreas Nick (Germany), Joe O’Reilly (Ireland) and Marija Obradovic (Serbia) and Nicole Trisse (France).

The seats for the Vice-Presidents in respect of Italy and the Russian Federation remain vacant.

Twenty Vice-Presidents are elected annually at the beginning of an ordinary session and remain in office until the opening of the next session. But a Vice-President whose delegation is renewed in the course of a session does not remain in office.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news