President Ilham Aliyev meets with Microsoft corporate VP

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Corporate Vice President for Europe, Middle-East and Africa at Microsoft Michel Van Der Bel in Davos.

The meeting focused on the successful measures to diversify Azerbaijan`s economy and develop the non-oil sector.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that information and communication technologies sector is one of the priority areas in Azerbaijan, and highlighted the country`s achievements in this sector. Successful Azerbaijan-Microsoft cooperation was hailed and future cooperation prospects were discussed during the meeting.

