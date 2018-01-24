Ilham Aliyev meets European Commission VP in Davos (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

24 January 2018 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 11:45)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic in Davos on Jan. 24.

They discussed the ongoing works under the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project. It was noted that the next Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council will be held in Baku this February.

They exchanged views over the issues related to the financing of the TANAP and TAP projects, the commissioning of TANAP gas pipeline this year, as well as the extraction of the first gas from the Shahdeniz-2 field.

