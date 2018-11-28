Azerbaijan to chair next PABSEC session (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan will chair the 53rd session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), the Azerbaijan Press Council said in a message Nov. 28.

Thus, the 53rd session of the PABSEC will be held in Baku June 2019.

This decision was made at the 52nd session of the PABSEC held in Yerevan.

On Nov. 28, the 52nd plenary session of the PABSEC, which started Nov. 27 in Yerevan, continued its work. The session is attended by Eldar Guliyev, deputy chairman of the agriculture policy committee of the Azerbaijani parliament, and Aflatun Amashov, MP, chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council.

At the event, the sides discussed the role of the organization in strengthening economic relations in the region, the influence of trade unions on society, the tourism potential of the region and its prospects.

At the session, Eldar Guliyev made a report on the topic “The role of parliaments in the development of regional economic cooperation”, while Aflatun Amashov made a report on the topic “State support for the development of small business in Azerbaijan.”

The chairmanship in the PABSEC is passed on the rotation principle in alphabetical order for a period of six months.

In accordance with the rule, the PABSEC is chaired by the head of parliament of the country that hosts the event, so for the next six months, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov will be the chairman of the PABSEC.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news