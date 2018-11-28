Azerbaijan to chair next PABSEC session (PHOTO)

28 November 2018 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan will chair the 53rd session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), the Azerbaijan Press Council said in a message Nov. 28.

Thus, the 53rd session of the PABSEC will be held in Baku June 2019.

This decision was made at the 52nd session of the PABSEC held in Yerevan.

On Nov. 28, the 52nd plenary session of the PABSEC, which started Nov. 27 in Yerevan, continued its work. The session is attended by Eldar Guliyev, deputy chairman of the agriculture policy committee of the Azerbaijani parliament, and Aflatun Amashov, MP, chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council.

At the event, the sides discussed the role of the organization in strengthening economic relations in the region, the influence of trade unions on society, the tourism potential of the region and its prospects.

At the session, Eldar Guliyev made a report on the topic “The role of parliaments in the development of regional economic cooperation”, while Aflatun Amashov made a report on the topic “State support for the development of small business in Azerbaijan.”

The chairmanship in the PABSEC is passed on the rotation principle in alphabetical order for a period of six months.

In accordance with the rule, the PABSEC is chaired by the head of parliament of the country that hosts the event, so for the next six months, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov will be the chairman of the PABSEC.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EDGE International Lawyers looking for partners in Azerbaijani real estate market (Exclusive)
Economy 16:37
Azerbaijani alcoholic beverage producer to increase export volume of wine to China (Exclusive)
Economy 16:33
Rabbi: Azerbaijan achieves great success in multiculturalism
Politics 16:23
Azerbaijani company eyes to export wine to Mongolia and CIS (Exclusive)
Economy 15:54
Azerbaijani group of companies to supply dry-type transformers for nuke plants in Ukraine
Economy 15:53
Gold production in Azerbaijan to soar in 2018 (Exclusive)
Economy 15:32
Latest
Exports from Iran's Kermanshah reach almost $2B
Economy 16:46
EDGE International Lawyers looking for partners in Azerbaijani real estate market (Exclusive)
Economy 16:37
Azerbaijani alcoholic beverage producer to increase export volume of wine to China (Exclusive)
Economy 16:33
Expert reveals how decrease in imports to Iran affects its economy
Economy 16:26
Rabbi: Azerbaijan achieves great success in multiculturalism
Politics 16:23
Netanyahu to elite commandos: Israel Defense Forces' strength 'best answer' to antisemitism
Israel 16:22
Iran, South Korea negotiating to create financial channel to keep trades
Economy 16:20
"Gold Rush": Uzbekistan to allow artisanal mining of precious metals
Economy 16:08
Lukoil plans to increase its oil output in Kazakhstan through Tengiz field (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:58