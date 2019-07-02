Australian rep: Baku - wonderful city with both old and modern architecture

2 July 2019 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Baku is a very important event that brought together specialists from all parts of the world to discuss ways to protect the world cultural heritage, Imogen Zethoven, a representative of the Australian Marine Conservation Society, told Trend on the sidelines of the UNESCO session in Baku.

Zethoven noted that she was impressed by the beauty of Baku. Baku is a wonderful city that has both modern and old architecture, she said.

She expressed hope to come back again.

Zethoven also stressed that the event is organized at the highest level, adding that peace and mutual understanding reign among the participants.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee continues its work in Baku.

High ranking officials of the UNESCO member countries participate in the session, including prime ministers, vice prime ministers and ministers of culture, environment, tourism as well as heads of international organizations and advisory bodies of UNESCO, permanent representatives to UNESCO of about 70 countries, and specialists in architecture, heritage and environment.

During the Baku session of the Committee, 36 out of 42 proposals for inscribing on the World Heritage List are considered, including six natural, 28 cultural and two mixed (natural and cultural) monuments.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is held from June 30 to July 10, 2019.

