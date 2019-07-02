UN: Azerbaijan achieves great success in implementing Sustainable Development Goals

2 July 2019 18:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan has achieved great success in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai said at the presentation of the National Information Portal on Sustainable Development Goals, Trend reports on July 2.

Isaczai noted that the process of adapting the Sustainable Development Goals to national conditions is underway in Azerbaijan, and welcomed this approach. He stressed that the UN highly appreciates the work of Azerbaijan in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

He added that the launch of the portal is an important step in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

