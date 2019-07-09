Meeting with NATO experts underway in Azerbaijan

9 July 2019 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

In accordance with the NATO-Azerbaijan joint action plan to support the development of the military education system, a meeting between the NATO expert group and the teaching staff of special military-educational institutions is held at the War College of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces as part of the Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP), Trend reports referring to Defense Ministry.

During the event, which will last until July 10, the NATO expert group gives presentations on the principles of distance learning and creation of its platform and training modules, and holds practical exercises.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Donald Tusk: EU and Azerbaijan come closer to each other every year
Politics 17:49
Azerbaijan launches investigation into destruction of monument of antiquity
Society 17:13
Azerbaijani sweet cherry on sale in markets of Nigeria (PHOTO)
Business 17:03
Budgetary issues of UNESCO World Heritage Committee being considered in Baku
Society 16:19
Russia’s Uralkhimmash expects to return to Azerbaijani market
Economy 15:57
Azerbaijan’s TITAN GROUP talks on export of refrigeration equipment abroad
Economy 15:49
Latest
Demand for electricity in Georgia to reach 21-22 billion kW/h by 2030
Economy 17:51
Germany, France, UK, EU urge Iran to revert to upholding nuclear deal
Other News 17:51
Donald Tusk: EU and Azerbaijan come closer to each other every year
Politics 17:49
Iran reconstructs refinery in Iraq despite sanctions
Oil&Gas 17:41
China's Xi tells officials not to be lazy and 'spend whole day eating'
World 17:36
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP eyes to launch new production line
Economy 17:30
Uzbek Commodity Exchange concludes deals for $2.4 B
Economy 17:21
Azerbaijan launches investigation into destruction of monument of antiquity
Society 17:13
ARAMCO awards $18 billion in contracts to boost output capacity at Marjan, Berri oilfields
Arab World 17:13