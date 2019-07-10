First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva meets MEDEF president (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

10 July 2019 22:01 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted at 16:46)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with President of MEDEF (Movement of the Enterprises of France) Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva said that she is happy to see President of MEDEF Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux in Azerbaijan. Mehriban Aliyeva hailed successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and France, noting it covers many areas. Emphasizing the importance of political, economic and humanitarian ties, the First Vice-President said that these relations contribute to the development of cooperation between the two countries. Praising the successful continuation of the cooperation in the energy sector, Mehriban Aliyeva pointed out the great potential for expanding French companies’ activities in the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan.

Saying that about 170 representatives of French companies are visiting Azerbaijan, President of MEDEF Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux hailed the meetings they held in the country. He also praised the current level of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Highlighting the achievements in the energy sector, Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux expressed French companies' interest in establishing contacts in non-oil sectors such as information technology, innovation, agriculture, environmental protection, tourism. He stressed that French companies enjoy all conditions to work more actively in Azerbaijan.

The importance of Mehriban Aliyeva's visit to France this March was emphasized in terms of the expansion of bilateral ties between the two countries.

