President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe Tod Wolters, who arrived in Baku for a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Baku’s hosting high-profile international events was hailed at the meeting.

The sides discussed the cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, as well as the country’s contribution to the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.

