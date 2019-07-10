President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (UPDATE)

10 July 2019 22:05 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted at 18:01)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe Tod Wolters, who arrived in Baku for a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Baku’s hosting high-profile international events was hailed at the meeting.

The sides discussed the cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, as well as the country’s contribution to the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chief of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces
Politics 18:02
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe
Politics 18:01
Ilham Aliyev receives reps of MEDEF member companies (PHOTO)
Politics 12:59
Baku hosting working meeting as part of NATO program (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 10:31
Ilham Aliyev: Change of status-quo means beginning of de-occupation of Azerbaijani territories
Politics 09:52
Ilham Aliyev: EU-Azerbaijan relations based on good spirit, mutual support
Politics 09:48
Latest
Trump threatens to 'substantially' increase sanctions on Iran
US 23:11
Flash flood emergency declared as massive torrents of water, waterspout rock New Orleans
US 22:21
Arab Parliament urges Sudanese armed groups to join political process
World 21:46
US sanctions have enabled Tehran to boost non-oil exports, says Iranian Vice-President
Iran 21:31
Intellectual property insurance not in demand in Azerbaijan
Business 21:01
Azerbaijani-Turkish bank increases mortgage lending by over 81%
Economy 20:42
Azerbaijani company to take part in greenhouse complex project in Turkey
Finance 20:23
Expert: First of all, cheapest gas to flow via TAP
Oil&Gas 20:23
Newly appointed Consul General of Georgia to Azerbaijan's Ganja presents his credentials
Politics 19:08