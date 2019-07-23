President Aliyev receives credentials of ambassadors of several countries (PHOTO)

23 July 2019 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Colombia Luís Antonio Dimaté Cárdenas.

On the same day, Ilham Aliyev received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Malaysia Yubazlan Bin Yusof and the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation Muriel Peneveyre.

Besides, the president also received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany Wolfgang Manig and the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China Guo Min.

story will be updated

