Azerbaijani president awards group of people engaged in work with youth and sports

24 July 2019 20:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to award people engaged in work with youth and sports.

Under the order, a group of individuals has been awarded orders and medals in recognition of their fruitful activities in the field of work with young people, and achievements in the development of physical culture and sports in Azerbaijan.

According to the order, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov was awarded the order "For Service to Motherland" of first degree.

Deputy Ministers Intigam Babayev and Ismayil Ismayilov were awarded the Order “For Service to Motherland” of second degree, Deputy Minister Farhad Hajiyev and Head of the Staff of the Ministry Rufat Hasanov were awarded the Order “For Service to Motherland” of third degree.

Four employees of the ministry were also awarded the “Taraggi” medal and 23 received medal “For Distinction in Public Service”.

