Inspection of military units of Azerbaijani army continues (PHOTO/VIDEO)

25 July 2019 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

On the instructions of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry are in the frontline zone to check the military units, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting with personnel who is on combat duty, the minister of defense was informed about the operational situation.

Then Hasanov checked the level of combat readiness of the units and observed the foremost positions of the enemy.

The minister evaluated the situation on the line of contact of the troops, conveyed to the military personnel the demands of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the tasks to be fulfilled.

The minister of defense highly appreciated the combat capability, logistics, and the provision units with ammunition, weapons, and military equipment, as well as moral-psychological training of military personnel.

In the end, the minister talked to the military personnel at the tea table.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Israel, Azerbaijan expanding co-op
ICT 11:14
Secondary housing prices slightly increase in Baku
Economy 10:43
TAP invites to non-binding phase of Market Test
Oil&Gas 10:39
Azerbaijani Air Force plane crashes during training flights
Politics 10:29
Azerbaijan’s NakhchivanBank increases assets by over 12%
Economy 10:20
Prices for commercial facilities, land plots slightly increases in Baku
Economy 10:16
Latest
What does Iran private sector want from government?
Economy 11:25
Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
Other News 11:25
Equinor ups natgas sales by 1.2 bcm
Oil&Gas 11:22
Former Turkish Prime Minister begins preparations for creating new political party
Turkey 11:18
Israel, Azerbaijan expanding co-op
ICT 11:14
Iranian plant to produce 200 kg of gold annually
Economy 11:10
Uzbekistan to attract loan from China Development Bank
ICT 11:09
Baku-Tbilisi-Baku flight schedule changes
Society 10:50
Wizz Air increases capacity growth after strong start to year
Other News 10:50