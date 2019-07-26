Azerbaijani FM meets with outgoing UK’s ambassador

26 July 2019 09:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with outgoing Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the country Carole Crofts, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations between the two countries. The sides hailed the achievements in political, economic, trade, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.

Ambassador Carole Crofts spoke with satisfaction over her diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan and extended appreciation for the support provided for the successful fulfilment of her diplomatic activities. Ambassador Crofts underlined the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation and the special relations existing between the two countries.

Mammadyarov also informed Carole Crofts on the current stage of the negotiations of the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The sides also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Mammadyarov praised the efforts of Ambassador Carole Crofts aimed at developing bilateral relations and wished her every success in her future activities.

