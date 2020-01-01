President Ilham Aliyev: The vast majority of world community supports Azerbaijan

1 January 2020 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1

Trend:

“Our international positions have strengthened further. During the year, more than 40 heads of state and government visited Azerbaijan. Our bilateral ties have significantly expanded. We successfully cooperate in a multilateral format, several prestigious international events have been held in our country. I should specifically mention the Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States. As a result of the summit, Azerbaijan assumed chairmanship in the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his message of congratulation to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

“A meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit was held in Azerbaijan and by a unanimous decision of 120 countries, Azerbaijan will chair this large organization for three years. It is a sign of great confidence in us. This shows that the vast majority of the world community supports Azerbaijan and treats us with great respect,” the head of state said.

“This year, Baku hosted the Summit of World Religious Leaders, and religious leaders from 70 countries gave a very positive assessment to the processes taking place in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan asserted itself at the summit as a multicultural country committed to its traditions, national and religious values,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

