President: The Azerbaijani government is always with citizens

1 January 2020 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1

Trend:

"Problems of the IDPs are being resolved. This year, new apartments and homes were built for more than 5,000 IDP families and about 800 martyr families," said President Ilham Aliyev in his message of congratulation to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

"Thousands of homes have been built for the residents of Shamakhi, Ismayilli and Aghsu districts affected by the earthquake. The absolute majority of the consequences of this major earthquake were eliminated in just 10 months. This is also a unique issue because it demonstrates our intentions and strength. The Azerbaijani government and leadership demonstrated again that they are always with citizens," the head of state emphasized.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Ilham Aliyev: The vast majority of world community supports Azerbaijan
Politics 11:45
Azerbaijan’s president: 2019 will go down in history as a year of in-depth reforms
Politics 11:42
President: We are redrawing the energy and transport map of Europe and Eurasia
Politics 11:40
President Ilham Aliyev: I am convinced that our consistent and thought-out policy will lead to the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Politics 11:37
President Aliyev: All goals we set ourselves at the beginning of the year have been successfully fulfilled and Azerbaijan has successfully developed (VIDEO)
Politics 00:36
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Cuban counterpart
Politics 30 December 2019 18:27
Latest
Britain's Lloyds Banking Group suffers hours-long online outage
Europe 18:17
Mongolia to write off loans of all pensioners
Other News 17:15
Fighting kills 12 security personnel in northern Afghanistan
Other News 16:10
U.S. deploying 750 soldiers after protest at U.S. Embassy in Iraq: Pentagon chief
US 15:09
In New Year message, pope decries violence against women
Europe 14:18
Hong Kong gears up for huge New Year's Day anti-government march
Other News 12:39
President Ilham Aliyev: The vast majority of world community supports Azerbaijan
Politics 11:45
Azerbaijan’s president: 2019 will go down in history as a year of in-depth reforms
Politics 11:42
President: We are redrawing the energy and transport map of Europe and Eurasia
Politics 11:40