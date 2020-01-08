MFA talks presence of Azerbaijani citizens among those killed in plane crash in Iran

8 January 2020 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

No information has been received so far regarding the presence of Azerbaijani citizens among those killed in the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran, Spokesperson of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend.

“According to the initial information from the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, there were no Azerbaijani citizens among those killed in the plane crash,” Abdullayeva noted. “This issue is under the control of our embassy.”

10:46 - Azerbaijan's Embassy in Iran is clarifying the presence of Azerbaijanis among those killed in the Ukrainian plane crash, a source in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend Jan. 8.

“The embassy is clarifying the presence of Azerbaijanis among the dead,” the ministry said. “As soon as any information appears, the public will be informed.”

According to Iranian sources, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 with 167 passengers (including citizens of Iranian and foreign citizens) and 9 crew members on board crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran due to technical issues. The plane crashed at 6:22 (GMT +3:30).

The plane was heading for Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

