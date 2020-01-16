Leaflet for MP candidates prepared in Azerbaijan

16 January 2020 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

As part of a project of raising awareness of MP candidates in connection with the upcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Central Election Commission (CEC) has prepared a “Leaflet for MP candidates”, Trend reports Jan. 16.

The leaflet was prepared in accordance with the regulations approved by the Electoral Code and CEC of Azerbaijan.

It contains information about the rules for nominating and registering candidates, as well as about their rights and obligations.

The leaflet has been published on the CEC website.

The early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held Feb. 9.

