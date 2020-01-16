OSCE reveals composition of long-term observation mission in Azerbaijan

16 January 2020 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

OSCEs' Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) has published on its website the composition of a long-term observation mission that will monitor the electoral process at the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to www.secki-2020.az website Jan. 16.

The mission includes representatives of Russia, Turkey, France, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Albania, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands and Norway.

The main observation mission of the OSCE consists of 12 people. On the election day, 350 more short-term observers will monitor the voting process.

The early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held Feb. 9.

