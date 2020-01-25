Embassy issues message regarding Azerbaijanis, following deadly Turkey quake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

No information has been received on Azerbaijanis being among the victims of the recent earthquake in Turkey, a source in the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkey told Trend.

Twenty people were killed in a magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck Jan. 25 near Sivrice town, in Turkey’s eastern Elazig province, and the number of injured increased to 922. After the earthquake, 35 aftershocks occurred.

Turkey is located in a seismically active zone and earthquakes occur quite often, leading to casualties. The most powerful fluctuations of the earth's crust in the country were noted in 1999 in the Marmara Sea region.

The magnitude of aftershocks then was 7.4. The earthquake caused the deaths of about 18,000 people.

