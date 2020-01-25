Embassy issues message regarding Azerbaijanis, following deadly Turkey quake

25 January 2020 09:42 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

No information has been received on Azerbaijanis being among the victims of the recent earthquake in Turkey, a source in the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkey told Trend.

Twenty people were killed in a magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck Jan. 25 near Sivrice town, in Turkey’s eastern Elazig province, and the number of injured increased to 922. After the earthquake, 35 aftershocks occurred.

Turkey is located in a seismically active zone and earthquakes occur quite often, leading to casualties. The most powerful fluctuations of the earth's crust in the country were noted in 1999 in the Marmara Sea region.

The magnitude of aftershocks then was 7.4. The earthquake caused the deaths of about 18,000 people.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Consumer loans account for most part of Azerbaijani Kapital Bank's loan portfolio
Finance 11:50
Compulsory medical insurance discussed by Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers
Politics 11:37
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 10:48
Revenues of Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank increase
Finance 10:19
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times on Jan. 24-25
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:46
Baku to become leader of movement for transition to renewables in region
Politics 09:38
Latest
Kazakh Aviation Administration publicizes new details of Bek Air crash
Kazakhstan 11:54
South Korean Star Boiler to launch industrial equipment production in Kazakhstan
Construction 11:51
Consumer loans account for most part of Azerbaijani Kapital Bank's loan portfolio
Finance 11:50
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 25
Business 11:45
Azerbaijan’s Sheki winery to launch new production line in coming months
Business 11:39
Georgia announces statistics on entries in 2019
Transport 11:39
Compulsory medical insurance discussed by Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers
Politics 11:37
Banking sector owns largest number of assets in Georgia
Finance 11:37
Shanghai shuts down all cinemas during Lunar New Year holidays
China 10:51