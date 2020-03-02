Watanabe: Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation’s success is result of First VP Mehriban Aliyeva’s purposeful strategy

Politics 2 March 2020 19:27 (UTC+04:00)
Watanabe: Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation’s success is result of First VP Mehriban Aliyeva’s purposeful strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

The success of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is the result of the purposeful development strategy which is implemented under the leadership of Azerbaijan's First Vice President, AGF President Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Morinari Watanabe told Trend.

Watanabe was commenting on the recognition of AGF as the best in the world in 2019.

"All conditions for the development of gymnastics have been created in Azerbaijan,” he said. “The country is a successful organizer of prestigious international competitions in this kind of sports."

AGF, which has been led by Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva since 2002, has been recognized by FIG as the best in the world.

The achievement of AGF is unique, as the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has been recognized as the best for the third time in a row. AGF consistently turned out to be among 10 strongest federations in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and ranked first in 2017 and 2018.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation organized the World Cup in three types of gymnastics, the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, FIG Academy for Coaches in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling, international competitions and other events at a high level in 2019.

AGF’s activity has been once again highly praised after being thoroughly registered in the competitions in seven types of gymnastic disciplines recognized by FIG.

