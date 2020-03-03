Azerbaijani president arrives in Goranboy district for visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in Goranboy district for a visit.

The president laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Goranboy.

Head of Goranboy District Executive Authority Maharram Guliyev informed President Aliyev of the work recently carried out in the district.