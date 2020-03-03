Azerbaijani president inaugurates Gizilhajili-Goranboy-Goran-Rahimli-Veyisli-Gazanbulag-Borsunlu highway (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

As part of his visit to Goranboy district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Gizilhajili-Goranboy-Goran-Rahimli-Veyisli-Gazanbulag-Borsunlu highway after renovation and repair.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the president of the conducted work.

President Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.