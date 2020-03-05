Azerbaijan discloses list of new MPs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

The plenary session of the Constitutional Court has approved the results of the parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan on February 9, Trend reports on March 5.

The final decision was made at the plenary session to verify and approve the results of the parliamentary elections.

According to the results, 121 MPs from 125 Azerbaijani constituencies were elected.

Here is the list of elected MPs of the sixth convocation.