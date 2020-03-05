Azerbaijani president receives two newly appointed executives (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Nahid Baghirov in connection with his appointment as head of Ismayilli District Executive Authority and Mirhasan Seyidov in connection with his appointment as head of Neftchala District Executive Authority.
