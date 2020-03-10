Ali Huseynli elected First Vice Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The first plenary meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliament of the 6th convocation was held on March 10, Trend reports.

The chairman, vice-chairmen of the Parliament, as well as chairmen and vice-chairmen of parliamentary committees will be elected at the meeting.

As a result of the voting, Ali Huseynli was elected First Vice Speaker of the Parliament.