Ali Huseynli elected First Vice Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The first plenary meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliament of the 6th convocation was held on March 10, Trend reports.
The chairman, vice-chairmen of the Parliament, as well as chairmen and vice-chairmen of parliamentary committees will be elected at the meeting.
As a result of the voting, Ali Huseynli was elected First Vice Speaker of the Parliament.
