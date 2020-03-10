Head of office: All issues on legislative agenda of Azerbaijani parliament to be regularly submitted for discussion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

Trend:

All issues on the legislative agenda of the Azerbaijani parliament will be regularly submitted for discussion, Safa Mirzayev, head of the office of the Azerbaijani parliament, said in an interview to Azerbaijan state television AzTV, Trend reports on March 10.

Mirzayev listed several important issues that will be discussed at next parliamentary meetings.

"As is known, the law on the full insurance of deposits expired in early March,” head of the office said. “A bill was received from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on March 9 in connection with the extension of the term of aforementioned law. This issue will be submitted for discussion and will be adopted soon.”

“On the other hand, we are preparing large-scale bills,” Mirzayev said. “For example, a new version of the law 'On Political Parties' is being developed. During today's meeting, the president also emphasized that all positively-minded political parties must be involved in the ongoing developments in the country. Everyone saw that there are deputy chairmen of parliamentary committees who were elected from the opposition parties."