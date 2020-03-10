Criminal proceeding instituted in Belgium on desecration of monument of prominent Azerbaijani poetess (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10
Trend:
A criminal proceeding has been instituted on the desecration of the monument of the prominent Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan in Belgium, Trend reports referring to the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belgium.
