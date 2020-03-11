Azerbaijan, Egypt discuss issues of military cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Egypt to Azerbaijan Adel Ibrahim on March 11, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Stressing the sustainable development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt based on the interests of the two countries, the minister emphasized the importance of cooperation in the military sphere.

While speaking about the military-political situation in the region, Hasanov stressed that Armenia's aggressive policy continues up till now and the dragging out of negotiations negatively affects the stability in the region.

The ambassador, in turn, stressed that Egypt attaches particular importance to the expansion of relations with Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the parties have discussed the issues of cooperation in military-technical sphere, as well as in the fields of military education and military medicine.