President Ilham Aliyev: Both Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have been attaching special importance to transport infrastructure, we practically went along parallel course by modernizing this infrastructure

Politics 12 March 2020 20:00 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev: Both Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have been attaching special importance to transport infrastructure, we practically went along parallel course by modernizing this infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

Trend:

Both Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have been attaching special importance to transport infrastructure, we practically went along a parallel course by modernizing this infrastructure, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev making press statements jointly with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports.

“Dear Gurbanguly Malikguliyevich, Dear guests, ladies and gentlemen! Dear Gurbanguly Malikguliyevich, let me once again warmly welcome you to Azerbaijan. We are very pleased with your visit and are confident that the visit will serve to further strengthening of the friendly and fraternal ties between our countries and peoples. Our peoples have lived, worked, supported and helped each other for centuries. At all stages of the formation of our states as independent republics, we have always supported each other, and today this support is also felt both in the bilateral and in the multilateral format, as well as our cooperation within the framework of international structures. Taking this opportunity, I would like to congratulate you and the entire brotherly Turkmen people on the 25th anniversary of the international recognition of the neutrality of Turkmenistan,” said the head of state.

President Aliyev noted that over the years, Turkmenistan has come a long and glorious path of development, creation, a path that has opened up great prospects for the Turkmen people and won great respect for Turkmenistan in the world.

“The fact that Turkmenistan is recognized by the entire international community as a neutral country, and the course you are pursuing, fully meet the aspirations and interests of the Turkmen people, as well as your friends and partners. We, as your neighbors and good friends, always rejoice in your success. Having repeatedly visited Turkmenistan, I always see a very rapid and dynamic development of your country. I know that you seriously control all stages of the development of your state, including issues related to urban development. Last time I had the opportunity to get acquainted with very modern sports facilities. I would like to congratulate you on the successful hosting of the Asian Games,” said the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev said that the hosting of such large-scale sports competitions requires not only modern infrastructure, but also the professionalism and skill of the organizers.

“Therefore, I would like to once again sincerely congratulate you on such a great international success. And the way Ashgabat is being built and becoming prettier is visible to everyone who visits your beautiful capital – this reflects the strength and modernity of fraternal Turkmenistan today. As for our bilateral relations, we have once again reviewed the broad agenda of our interaction, reaffirmed our commitment to the strategic development of our cooperation, and the documents that have been signed today supplement the already very broad legal base. During my official visit to Turkmenistan, more than 20 documents were signed, and today there are about 20 more. This is almost half of all documents between our countries. This suggests that in a year and a half we have come a long way in terms of strengthening the legal framework. Among the signed documents, I would like to highlight the Joint Declaration of the heads of state, which reflects our intentions, our assessment of the situation in the world and in the region, and our aspirations for the future. I also believe that one of the important points of the Joint Declaration is the renewed support for the territorial integrity, inviolability of borders and each other's sovereignty, as well as conflict resolution based on the principles of international law and the principles of territorial integrity, inviolability of borders and sovereignty,” said the president.

President Ilham Aliyev said he is glad that a good process is underway in the trade and economic sphere and there is good momentum in commodity turnover.

“Today we spoke in detail about the transport and logistical sector, gave relevant instructions to relevant state bodies to intensify work in this direction, to strengthen coordination of efforts to enhance the transit and transport potential of our countries. Since both Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have been attaching special importance to transport infrastructure, we practically went along a parallel course by modernizing this infrastructure. And today, our main ports operate in a coordinated and well-concerted, enabling the passage of growing cargo through our territories. We also provide our transit potential to other countries. Today, I believe, we have made an important decision to strengthen this potential,” said President Aliyev.

He said that additional measures will be taken to create infrastructure opportunities and conditions for increasing freight traffic.

“Due to close cooperation and good relations with our neighbors, we will naturally attract more shippers from neighboring states and, in essence, create a new transport corridor that extends thousands of kilometers. Thus, we will create favorable conditions for the further development of our countries and strengthen regional cooperation. Of course, we also talked about issues related to the energy sector. Here, too, there are good results and long-standing cooperation. We talked about future steps in this direction. We noted the importance of humanitarian cooperation for our countries, taking into account the ethnic closeness of our peoples, the closeness of our languages and cultural commonness. In other words, today's agenda has been quite extensive. In general, we have a very active dialogue. Last year, the presidents met both in Baku and in Ashgabat. The year before last, as I noted, my official visit was very successful. Once again, I want to express my gratitude for the hospitality of the brotherly Turkmen people and the President of Turkmenistan. And I am sure that the current official visit of the President of Turkmenistan will be another important step towards strengthening our ties. I want to wish our brothers in Turkmenistan future development, success, peace and prosperity. Thank you!” said President Aliyev.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Armenian Armed Forces open fire in direction of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan – Ministry (UPDATE)
Armenian Armed Forces open fire in direction of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan – Ministry (UPDATE)
Foreign ministry: Armenia responsible for death of Azerbaijani border guards
Foreign ministry: Armenia responsible for death of Azerbaijani border guards
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times
Loading Bars
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Both Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have been attaching special importance to transport infrastructure, we practically went along parallel course by modernizing this infrastructure Politics 20:00
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Ukraine grows World 19:53
Internet users faced with local threats in Azerbaijan more often than with network ones in 2019 ICT 19:43
Number of flights in Turkey increases World 19:36
Georgia reports new case of COVID-19 Georgia 19:35
Silk Way West Airlines starts scheduled cargo service to Dallas Fort Worth Economy 19:33
Azerbaijan’s Azerigaz opens tender to purchase concrete Tenders 19:24
Woman quarantined in Azerbaijan after arriving from Iran died Society 18:57
MP: President Aliyev’s advice designed for Azerbaijan’s bright future Politics 18:42
Turkey's steel export to Russia grows World 18:11
Azerbaijani government takes control of social programs, support for vulnerable groups Business 18:10
Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan suspends visa processing via ASAN Visa due to threat of coronavirus Society 18:06
Which sectors of Georgia's economy affected by coronavirus? Business 18:03
ECB to let euro zone banks breach requirements due to coronavirus Europe 17:51
Shanghai says travelers from more countries to face quarantine Other News 17:51
Argentina suspends visas to travelers from coronavirus-hit countries Other News 17:51
Changes in legislation on compulsory insurance expected in Azerbaijan Economy 17:41
Kazakhstan’s Senate approves agreement on gas supply to Baikonur Oil&Gas 17:37
Term of full deposit insurance in Azerbaijan to be extended Economy 17:33
Azerbaijan's deputy economy minister dismissed Politics 17:30
Free Economic Zone in Uzbekistan expands production Finance 17:25
Azerbaijan prolongs restrictions on joint border with Iran - Operational Headquarters Society 17:25
Turkey’s export of leather products to Azerbaijan slightly up Turkey 17:10
Armenian Armed Forces open fire in direction of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan – Ministry Politics 17:10
Political analyst: Azerbaijan has sufficient reserves in case of cataclysms in field of energy Politics 17:06
Iran's steel export up by 28% Business 17:06
Uzbekistan, Hyundai Engineering expand cooperation Oil&Gas 17:00
Singapore PM says coronavirus pandemic could last a year or more Other News 16:59
Compressed natural gas consumption not declined in Iran Oil&Gas 16:58
United Airlines borrows $2 billion as coronavirus slams industry US 16:57
Number of corona diagnostic laboratories increased in Iran Iran 16:51
Azerbaijan's Anglo Asian Mining PLC talks reasons for decline in gold production Business 16:42
Finland calls for public meetings to be canceled due to coronavirus Europe 16:38
Uzbekistan decreases steel import from Turkey Turkey 16:37
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Russia increases Turkey 16:36
Azerbaijan introduces new electronic platform within OSAGO Economy 16:34
Which countries are net beneficiaries from lower oil prices? Oil&Gas 16:33
Azerbaijan's GDP up in first two months of 2020 Business 16:26
Coronavirus spread reduces fuel consumption in Iran Oil&Gas 16:20
Georgia increases cement import from Turkey Business 16:16
Israel increasing steel imports from Turkey Business 16:15
Azerbaijan's Azerkimya company opens tender on overhaul services Economy 16:14
Coronavirus not to affect plans to hold Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2020 Society 16:13
Uzbekistan launches new knitting enterprise Business 16:13
China airlines report $3 billion loss in Feb as virus erodes travel demand: regulator Other News 16:13
Ireland to shut schools, universities until March 29 over coronavirus Europe 16:12
Singapore to close mosques to prevent coronavirus spread Other News 16:08
Azerbaijan’s Molbulak non-bank credit organization increases cash Business 16:06
Azerbaijani energy company opens tender to purchase counters Tenders 16:05
By the numbers: Iran so far unable to slow down coronavirus spread Iran 16:02
Oil, petroleum products output increases in Kazakhstan Business 15:53
Kazakhstan's foreign exchange reserves increase ICT 15:52
Azerbaijan’s Molbulak non-bank credit organization’s profit up Finance 15:43
Iran increases production of health care items Business 15:39
Azerbaijan’s Cybernet company aiming for international level ICT 15:27
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender to buy outdoor LED panels Tenders 15:26
Kazakhstan switches to distance education amid coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 15:25
Shell: Price environment could weaken if coronavirus impact grows Oil&Gas 15:23
Kazakhstan Railways announces tender for pipelines maintenance Tenders 15:23
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds extraordinary foreign exchange auction Finance 15:21
Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries extends tender for equipment delivery Tenders 15:19
State structure of Turkmenistan opens tender on construction Tenders 15:17
Iran allocates more funds to fight coronavirus Iran 15:17
France hopes ECB to send a message in favor of SME loans Europe 15:11
Bringing international master of science degree to Azerbaijan Economy 15:11
Kazakhstan's uranium processing venture opens tender for mining intensification Tenders 15:10
European Union finances Uzbekistan's agricultural sector Finance 15:10
EIA reveals forecasts for Turkmenistan’s oil output Oil&Gas 15:03
EU disapproves of U.S. travel ban, taken unilaterally and without consultation Europe 15:01
Azerbaijan submits document on Sumgayit 1988 events to UN Politics 15:00
Azerbaijani Central Bank chairman: Drop in oil prices hasn't much impacted trade Azerbaijan 14:56
AZPROMO acting president: Azerbaijan able to withstand challenge of falling oil prices Economy 14:53
Iran seeks assistance from International Monetary Fund Finance 14:41
Rystad Energy: Now only oil market mechanisms can dictate supply-demand balance Oil&Gas 14:35
Gold price down in Azerbaijan on March 12 Finance 14:29
President's assistant: Azerbaijan's resources enough for sustainable activities for next 20 years Azerbaijan 14:29
National Bank of Georgia proposes to introduce incentives for tourism sector Finance 14:28
Shell reveals volume of sale commitments for 2020-2022 Oil&Gas 14:27
Azerbaijani PM: Government monitors situation daily, current state of economy manageable Azerbaijan 14:26
Overall activity of Iran's big industrial enterprises increase Business 14:16
President Aliyev approves Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine Politics 14:11
Shell expects coronavirus to impact its financial condition Oil&Gas 14:04
New ambassador of Azerbaijan to Japan appointed Politics 14:02
Elmira Akhundova appointed Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Politics 14:01
New ambassador of Azerbaijan to Czech Republic appointed Politics 14:00
Azerbaijani president recalls ambassador to Ukraine Politics 14:00
Norway may shut several airports Europe 13:58
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 13:57
First batch of potatoes shipped from Russia's Makhachkala seaport to Turkmenbashi seaport Business 13:54
Minister: Azerbaijani state budget insured against foreign shocks Azerbaijan 13:36
Any future OPEC+ deal would be under completely different structure Oil&Gas 13:16
Iran blocks smuggling home appliance via internet Business 13:15
Algeria confirms first coronavirus death Arab World 13:11
France's ADP mulls closing Paris airport terminal due to coronavirus Europe 13:09
German production company to increase production of gypsum mixtures in Uzbekistan Construction 13:05
First day of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13:03
Oil industry is likely to go through long period of consolidation Oil&Gas 13:02
Iran to put up hydrocarbons on sale at its Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 12:52
Minister names two factors that may potentially impact Azerbaijan's economy Azerbaijan 12:49
Azerbaijan prolongs academic year for higher education institutions (PHOTO) Society 12:28
All news