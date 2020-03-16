Azerbaijan's president appoints Head of President's Security Service
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on improving management in the field of special state protection on March 16, Trend reports.
In accordance with the decree, Security Service of the President of Azerbaijan has been established.
Baylar Eyyubov has been appointed head of the service.
The Azerbaijani Special State Security Service has been abolished upon the decree.
Latest
Azerbaijani President allocates 840,000 manat for improvement of water supply in 6 residential areas in Jalilabad
Turkmen composition of intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation with Azerbaijan approved