Azerbaijani Embassy in Sweden appeals to compatriots due to coronavirus (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Sweden has appealed to compatriots in connection with the wide spread of COVlD-19 infection, Trend reports on March 17.

Given the situation, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Sweden has opened a round-the-clock hotline for Azerbaijani citizens living and temporarily staying in this country - hotline (+ 46 76 201 69 57), which will work around the clock 7 days a week in order to quickly respond to requests from Azerbaijani citizens living, studying or temporarily staying in Sweden, Norway and Finland.

Due to the epidemiological situation, the the embassy’s consular section operates with limitations, so that compatriots could contact urgent consular issues at stockholm@mission.mfa.gov.az

