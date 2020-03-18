Azerbaijan to evacuate citizens from Hungary (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:33)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 18

Trend:

Budapest-Baku charter flight, organized by the Azerbaijani government to evacuate Azerbaijani citizens and bring them back home from Hungary, is scheduled for 20:00 (GMT +1) on March 18, Trend reports referring to the official Facebook page of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Hungary.

In this regard, the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens who purchased tickets for flight on the Budapest-Baku route by WizzAir (in order of priority) will be carried out from March 15 to 31. These persons are required to immediately (within one hour) send copies of their identification cards to the embassy’s email: budapest@mission.mfa.gov.az and arrive in Budapest Airport at 16:00 (GMT+1), the embassy said.