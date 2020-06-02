MFA: Armenia must put end to policy of annexation and withdraw occupying forces from Azerbaijani territories
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2
Trend:
That Armenia must put an end to the policy of annexation and withdraw the occupying forces from the Azerbaijani territories is a necessity, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend on June 2.
