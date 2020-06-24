Azerbaijani president, first lady attend inauguration of modular hospital in Ganja (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of a modular hospital in the city of Ganja.
After viewing the conditions created in the hospital, the president and first lady met with a group of health workers.
President Aliyev addressed the meeting.
Latest
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of new educational block of Azerbaijan State Agrarian University (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of Shah Abbas and Ughurlu Khan caravanserai complex in Ganja after restoration (PHOTO)