Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers amends decision on additional measures to toughen quarantine (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has amended its decision "On additional measures to toughen the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli and Jalilabad cities and Absheron district," Trend reports referring to the Cabinet of Ministers.

In accordance with the changes, from now on, besides the system for receiving SMS permission via 8103, permission to movement may also be obtained through the E-Tabib mobile application.

The permission through the E-Tabib mobile application is obtained in the following order:

- while entering the application, first, it is necessary to enter the mobile number or log in by using an account on the social network;

- in case of registration through a mobile number, it is necessary to enter the OTP code, which is sent to the indicated number; and

- then it is necessary to read and agree to the user agreement.

For stable operation of the application, it is necessary to turn on Bluetooth and GPS. After that:

1. Choose the "permission" section;

2. Enter the FIN code and the date of birth;

3. Then select the permission index (1 or 2).

A pending message is displayed until a message with permission or denial appears.

After receiving the confirmation message, permission is considered to be received.

The rules regarding the number of employees attracted to work in the spheres in which the activity has been permitted within the strict quarantine regime in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja , Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalland Jalilabad cities and Absheron district have been changed.

The number of employees involved in the permitted spheres of work and services and who are allowed to work must not exceed 50 percent of the total number of people working in these spheres (per company).

The number of permits for employees involved in other spheres who work by a civil law contract must not exceed 30 percent of the total number of employees working upon an employment contract (per company).

The restrictions stipulated in the resolution of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers "On additional measures in connection with the special quarantine regime" # 178 dated May 16, 2020, remain valid in those parts which do not contradict this resolution.