Azerbaijan's FM: We support political settlement of Karabakh conflict through negotiations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

As the Azerbaijani side, we are supporters of a political settlement of the [Armenian-Azerbaijan's] Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Bayramov made the statement during his interview to CNN Turk TV channel during his visit to Turkey.

The minister said that there is a sufficient international legal base for a political settlement of the conflict.

Bayramov reminded that back in 1993, four UN resolutions were adopted.

According to these four resolutions, the withdrawal of illegal military formations from the territories of Azerbaijan and the return of Azerbaijani internally displaced persons (IDPs) to these territories are required, said the foreign minister.

“At the same time, a demand was put forward to restore the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan. The same requirements are reflected in documents, resolutions and decisions of various international organizations. In this case, the issue of settlement through political dialogue is obvious,” Bayramov emphasized.

“We believe that serious pressure should be exerted on the Armenian side by international organizations and states. Azerbaijan's position on this issue is changeless and unwavering. These resolutions must be fully implemented," said the minster.